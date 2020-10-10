Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Invests $230,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 202.5% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

NASDAQ AMD opened at $83.10 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $94.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $97.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.80, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.69.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $5,962,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 788,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,705,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $639,201.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,065.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 533,635 shares of company stock valued at $39,566,516. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.