Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Invests $266,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 9,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.1% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 21,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM opened at $88.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.40. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $42.70 and a twelve month high of $88.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.07. The firm has a market cap of $460.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $310.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.44 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.4253 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is currently 62.79%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. 140166 restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

