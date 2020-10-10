Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Purchases Shares of 1,144 Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,833,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 581.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 16,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Okta from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BTIG Research cut Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Okta from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Okta from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.10.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $236.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.09. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of -124.45 and a beta of 0.97. Okta Inc has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $240.33.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. Okta’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.25, for a total value of $584,748.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,475.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 19,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total value of $4,224,121.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,224,121.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,757 shares of company stock valued at $56,263,332. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

