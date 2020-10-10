Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 130.6% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of SCHZ opened at $55.87 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $56.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.90.

