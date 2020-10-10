Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 138.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Home Depot by 51.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.79.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HD stock opened at $285.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.05 and its 200 day moving average is $247.32. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $307.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

