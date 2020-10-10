Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,379,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,258,000 after buying an additional 482,643 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 109,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 58,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $853,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 506,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX opened at $83.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.23. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $86.30.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

