Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Has $919,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,272 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,380,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,237,000 after buying an additional 69,268 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of AT&T by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 233,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 84,207 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,666,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,868,000 after buying an additional 45,118 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 34.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,992,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,089,000 after buying an additional 514,239 shares during the period. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $1,666,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp cut shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.65.

AT&T stock opened at $28.32 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.77. The stock has a market cap of $201.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

