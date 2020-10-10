Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 119.9% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Kroger by 50.0% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 30.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $366,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,791.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 70,720 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,349,318.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 373,136 shares in the company, valued at $12,395,577.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 211,536 shares of company stock worth $7,213,434. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Kroger from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Kroger in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kroger in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. BofA Securities cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

NYSE:KR opened at $34.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.84. Kroger Co has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $37.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average of $33.32.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. Kroger had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $30.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

