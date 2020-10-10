Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,105 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,512,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,074,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,223 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,360,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $928,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,385 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,661,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $533,368,000 after acquiring an additional 69,008 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 22.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $558,406,000 after purchasing an additional 577,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,465,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $432,815,000 after purchasing an additional 403,202 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $506,836.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,387,524.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,819.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NSC opened at $218.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $224.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.64 and a 200 day moving average of $183.81. The firm has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. CSFB boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.33.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

