Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Tenaris in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tenaris had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion.

Several other research firms have also commented on TS. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $16.20 to $14.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. CSFB started coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tenaris from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tenaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.96.

NYSE:TS opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.32. Tenaris has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $23.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TS. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 131.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Tenaris during the first quarter worth $43,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Tenaris by 143.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Tenaris by 21.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Tenaris by 13.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.