Tengasco (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) Shares Up 5.2%

Tengasco, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $0.95. 1,705 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 37,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Tengasco (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter.

About Tengasco (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC)

Tengasco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the oil and gas properties located in Kansas. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 175 producing oil wells, 20 shut-in wells, and 38 active disposal wells.

