TerraVest Industries Inc (TSE:TVK) Insider Charles Pellerin Buys 1,500 Shares

TerraVest Industries Inc (TSE:TVK) insider Charles Pellerin bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.00 per share, with a total value of C$22,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$300,000.

Charles Pellerin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, Charles Pellerin purchased 500 shares of TerraVest Industries stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.76 per share, with a total value of C$7,380.00.

On Friday, September 11th, Charles Pellerin bought 300 shares of TerraVest Industries stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.50 per share, with a total value of C$4,350.00.

On Wednesday, September 9th, Charles Pellerin purchased 3,800 shares of TerraVest Industries stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,100.00.

On Thursday, September 3rd, Charles Pellerin purchased 1,600 shares of TerraVest Industries stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,200.00.

On Monday, August 31st, Charles Pellerin bought 59,799 shares of TerraVest Industries stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$870,673.44.

TVK stock opened at C$15.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.32. The firm has a market cap of $280.22 million and a P/E ratio of 12.74. TerraVest Industries Inc has a 12-month low of C$9.50 and a 12-month high of C$17.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.99.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$61.02 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that TerraVest Industries Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

