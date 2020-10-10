Tesserent Limited (ASX:TNT) Insider Julian Challingsworth Buys 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Tesserent Limited (ASX:TNT) insider Julian Challingsworth bought 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$440,000.00 ($314,285.71).

Julian Challingsworth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tesserent alerts:

On Thursday, September 24th, Julian Challingsworth bought 2,000,000 shares of Tesserent stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$450,000.00 ($321,428.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.06.

About Tesserent

Tesserent Limited provides Internet security-as-a-service in Australia and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IT Security Managed Services and Software Licensing. It offers firewall, authentication, anti-virus, antimalware/spyware, intrusion detection, security event management, and other services to education providers, corporate enterprises, and government customers.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesserent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesserent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.