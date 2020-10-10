Tharisa (LON:THS) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Tharisa plc (LON:THS)’s share price rose 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 76.70 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 75.75 ($0.99). Approximately 63,098 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 78,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72 ($0.94).

Separately, Peel Hunt boosted their price target on Tharisa from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $199.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 75.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 62.99.

Tharisa Company Profile (LON:THS)

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: PGM, Chrome, and Agency and Trading.

