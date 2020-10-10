The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.21.

SCHW opened at $38.23 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day moving average of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $2,159,208.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 2,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,633.14. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,587.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 500.0% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 64.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

