The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by First American Bank

First American Bank reduced its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up 1.0% of First American Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First American Bank’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $16,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $588,945,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,722,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,241,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,923 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,786,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.40.

NYSE PG opened at $142.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $143.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.13 and a 200 day moving average of $124.09.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.