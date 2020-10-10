The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Deutsche Bank raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $150.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. The Procter & Gamble traded as high as $141.75 and last traded at $141.39, with a volume of 47806 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.70.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 10,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $1,451,177.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,926 shares in the company, valued at $5,724,156.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PG. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 472,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,951,000 after purchasing an additional 20,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,314,000 after buying an additional 1,086,517 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,420,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,222,000 after buying an additional 22,986 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

