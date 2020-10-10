The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Shyft Group Inc. is a specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets. The company’s business unit consist Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. It serves vocations, federal, state, and local government entities. The company operates principally in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas and Saltillo, Mexico. The Shyft Group Inc., formerly known as Spartan Motors Inc., is based in MI, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SHYF. BidaskClub downgraded The Shyft Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded The Shyft Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ SHYF opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. The Shyft Group has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.70. The company has a market cap of $745.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.61, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.44.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $123.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.39 million. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 23.59% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The Shyft Group’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,280,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in The Shyft Group in the second quarter worth $1,225,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the second quarter valued at $8,883,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the second quarter valued at $8,814,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the second quarter valued at $8,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

