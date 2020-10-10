Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.60.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $82.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.02. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $82.70. The company has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.83%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 50.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 267.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 19.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

