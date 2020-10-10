Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target Raised to C$108.00 at National Bank Financial

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$96.00 to C$108.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th.

Shares of TSE TRI opened at C$107.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$102.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$96.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of C$75.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$109.99.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.9754097 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.58%.

In related news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 17,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.50, for a total value of C$1,747,755.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,954.95.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

