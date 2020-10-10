Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Shares Up 10.6%

Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI)’s share price shot up 10.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.24. 520,111 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 578,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

Several research firms recently commented on TWI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Titan International in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $190.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.82.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.19. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 29.60% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $286.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.47 million. Research analysts anticipate that Titan International Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Titan International by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Titan International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 575,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 9,518 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Titan International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Titan International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Titan International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan International Company Profile (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

