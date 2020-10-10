Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Stock Price Down 2%

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)’s stock price fell 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 3,796,259 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 11,593,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,144.30% and a negative net margin of 351.69%. The company had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 41,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment.

