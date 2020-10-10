Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) Director Daniel Kim Halyk Buys 29,400 Shares

Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 29,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,916.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,784,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,818,616.

Daniel Kim Halyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 7th, Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 5,800 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.18 per share, with a total value of C$12,644.00.

On Monday, October 5th, Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 20,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.18 per share, with a total value of C$43,600.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 50,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.19 per share, with a total value of C$109,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 20,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.20 per share, with a total value of C$44,000.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 500 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.12 per share, with a total value of C$1,060.00.

On Friday, September 18th, Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 300 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.15 per share, with a total value of C$645.00.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 3,600 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.15 per share, with a total value of C$7,740.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 10,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.25 per share, with a total value of C$22,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 1,900 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.30 per share, with a total value of C$4,370.00.

Shares of Total Energy Services stock opened at C$2.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.95, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.28 million and a P/E ratio of -4.52. Total Energy Services Inc has a 12 month low of C$1.40 and a 12 month high of C$6.82.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.22) by C($0.42). The firm had revenue of C$70.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$91.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Total Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, July 10th. CIBC reduced their target price on Total Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on Total Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

