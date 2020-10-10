Tp Icap (LON:TCAP) Shares Down 0.4%

Tp Icap Plc (LON:TCAP) was down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 232.40 ($3.04) and last traded at GBX 234.03 ($3.06). Approximately 913,309 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,163,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235 ($3.07).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TCAP. Barclays decreased their price target on Tp Icap from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 435 ($5.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tp Icap in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 407 ($5.32).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 284.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 325.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a GBX 5.60 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Tp Icap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.47%.

In related news, insider Richard Berliand purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 229 ($2.99) per share, with a total value of £57,250 ($74,807.27).

TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. It operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics. The Global Broking division offers professional intermediary services that enable buyers and sellers to execute trades covering rates, foreign exchange and money markets, local markets, equities, and credit asset classes.

