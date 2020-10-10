Traders Purchase High Volume of Canopy Growth Call Options (NYSE:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 100,341 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 190% compared to the typical volume of 34,600 call options.

NYSE CGC opened at $18.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.39. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $25.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $85.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.71 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 439.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CGC shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Cfra upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,719 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 229.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $32,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 9.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.