Traders Purchase High Volume of Marathon Oil Call Options (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 54,076 call options on the company. This is an increase of 130% compared to the average volume of 23,511 call options.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered Marathon Oil from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.15.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $14.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.25.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.54 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 16.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 351,980 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $766,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,349,623 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 98,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

