Trane (TT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 3rd

Trane (NYSE:TT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd.

Trane has a payout ratio of 55.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Trane to earn $4.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.9%.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $129.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.34 and its 200-day moving average is $99.71. Trane has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $146.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Trane had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Trane from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trane from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Trane from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trane from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.80.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 8,496 shares of Trane stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,019,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 20,003 shares of Trane stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $2,355,753.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,605.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,213 shares of company stock worth $11,090,051 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

