Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

TRVN has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trevena from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Trevena from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Trevena in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trevena from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Trevena in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trevena presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.56.

TRVN stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 16.25 and a quick ratio of 16.25. Trevena has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $3.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58. The firm has a market cap of $414.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 2.83.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, analysts expect that Trevena will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Trevena by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 670,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 68,538 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Summit X LLC grew its position in Trevena by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

