Triangle Securities Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 223,354 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $14,683,000 after buying an additional 8,364 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 130.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,010,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $197,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,058 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 31.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,018 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,433 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 20.4% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Starbucks from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Cowen raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.04.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $90.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

