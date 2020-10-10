Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $569,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 63.4% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,605,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,571 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2,515.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,993 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,208,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,118 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 77.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,285,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,190,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,800 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $57.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.24 and its 200-day moving average is $53.19.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $26,847,284.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,748.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

