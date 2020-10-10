Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 1,515 Shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Westrock were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Westrock by 2.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Westrock by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Westrock by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 129,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in Westrock by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 88,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Westrock by 60.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WRK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Westrock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Westrock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Westrock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Westrock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Westrock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

Shares of Westrock stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. Westrock Co has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.70.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. Westrock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Westrock’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Westrock Co will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

