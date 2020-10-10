Triangle Securities Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 551.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 182.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.0% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

MS stock opened at $48.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average of $45.49.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $1,516,145.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,227,203.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $7,858,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,927,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,846 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,646. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.86.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

