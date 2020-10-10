Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead program, SIRPaFc (TTI-621), is a fusion protein that consists of the CD47-binding domain of human SIRPa linked to the Fc region of a human immunoglobulin (IgG1). It is designed to act as a soluble decoy receptor, preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory (do not eat) signal. Neutralization of the inhibitory CD47 signal enables the activation of macrophage anti-tumor effects by pro-phagocytic (eat) signals. A Phase 1 clinical trial (NCT02663518) evaluating SIRPaFc is ongoing. Trillium also has a proprietary medicinal chemistry platform, using unique fluorine chemistry, which permits the creation of new chemical entities from validated drugs and drug candidates with improved pharmacological properties. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trillium Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. Trillium Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.08.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 42.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 260.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

