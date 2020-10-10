TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham Sells 1,801 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 1,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $117,515.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,688.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 2nd, H Raymond Bingham sold 495 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total value of $33,526.35.

On Friday, August 14th, H Raymond Bingham sold 5,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $351,700.00.

On Tuesday, August 4th, H Raymond Bingham sold 5,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $327,900.00.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $65.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.01. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.66. TriNet Group Inc has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $73.82.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.46 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 60.66%. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 95.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 57,472 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 49.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 86.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the first quarter valued at $518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

TNET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TriNet Group from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TriNet Group from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.25.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

