TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank. The company provides commercial and private banking services to middle market businesses, professionals and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, commercial and industrial loans as well as cash management services which consist of online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity services, wire and ACH services, foreign exchange, controlled disbursement services and capital market services. Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of TriState Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TriState Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of TriState Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of TriState Capital in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TriState Capital in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.20.

TriState Capital stock opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $431.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. TriState Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $46.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.93 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 10.97%. On average, analysts forecast that TriState Capital will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 213,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,159. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,718.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $224,407 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in TriState Capital by 27.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TriState Capital by 166.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 506,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 316,191 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of TriState Capital by 46.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 19,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TriState Capital by 13.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 46,954 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of TriState Capital by 83.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 64,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 29,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

