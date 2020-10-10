TRON (TRX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.53 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 10th. TRON has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and approximately $1.53 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular exchanges including WazirX, BitFlip, Bitfinex and Kucoin. In the last seven days, TRON has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008856 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00251559 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00038125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00092863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.03 or 0.01513176 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00157358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008956 BTC.

TRON was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

TRON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Tokenomy, Bithumb, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Koinex, Upbit, Cobinhood, DigiFinex, Indodax, Bitbns, Kucoin, Allcoin, YoBit, Hotbit, CoinTiger, Coindeal, Neraex, Tidex, Binance, BitFlip, Liquid, IDCM, DragonEX, Ovis, Mercatox, Rfinex, BitForex, Braziliex, Coinrail, Huobi, Coinnest, Cryptopia, IDAX, Bit-Z, Gate.io, CoinEx, RightBTC, WazirX, LBank, Exmo, Trade Satoshi, OpenLedger DEX, Livecoin, OTCBTC, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, BTC-Alpha, DDEX, Kryptono, Liqui, Fatbtc, CoinEgg, Bittrex, CoinBene, HitBTC, Bitfinex, LATOKEN, OEX, Sistemkoin, Cryptomate, OKEx, Stocks.Exchange, CoinFalcon, Zebpay, Exrates and ChaoEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

