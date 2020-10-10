Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $43.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.67. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $58.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $283,884.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $3,166,732.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 782,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,713,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,203 shares of company stock worth $3,505,367. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 86,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 24,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

