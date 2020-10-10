Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.86 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.09.

Shares of FANG opened at $30.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1.74, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.25. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $96.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.01 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 81.81%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,585 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 119,472 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,101 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 367.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 67,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 52,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 66.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 27,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.