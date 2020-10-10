Truist Securiti Weighs in on EPR Properties’ FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for EPR Properties in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.63 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.10. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for EPR Properties’ FY2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($1.57). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 7.26%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.88.

EPR opened at $24.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.57. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $79.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 99.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average is $29.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 44,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Virginia E. Shanks bought 1,600 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,755. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

See Also: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.