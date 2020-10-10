Truist Securiti Weighs in on Pioneer Natural Resources’ FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.50. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.69 EPS.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.41.

NYSE:PXD opened at $88.07 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $159.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,383 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 458,164 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $44,763,000 after buying an additional 154,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,044 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,946,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095,104 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $204,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.