Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd Ltd (SMIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd Ltd (LON:SMIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.64 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This is a positive change from Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON SMIF opened at GBX 84.41 ($1.10) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 85.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 82.74. Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd has a 52-week low of GBX 53.28 ($0.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 99 ($1.29).

About Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

