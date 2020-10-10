U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE USB opened at $39.17 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BofA Securities upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.31.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

