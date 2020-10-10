UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Receives $37.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of UGI from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of UGI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

UGI stock opened at $34.84 on Wednesday. UGI has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $49.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.52.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. UGI had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. UGI’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that UGI will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.89%.

In other news, Director Ted A. Dosch purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.76 per share, with a total value of $337,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,409,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,477,000 after acquiring an additional 71,772 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in UGI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $992,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in UGI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,877,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in UGI by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,468,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,886,000 after buying an additional 388,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in UGI by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 179,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,712,000 after buying an additional 20,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.6 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

