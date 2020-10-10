Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Trading 9.1% Higher

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) shares traded up 9.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.51. 133,835 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 201,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Wilen Investment Management CORP. increased its position in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) by 606.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,942 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. owned about 6.96% of Universal Security Instruments worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and electrical batteries with battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ground fault circuit interrupters, and ventilation products.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.