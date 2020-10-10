USA Financial Portformulas Corp Buys New Shares in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Big Lots by 99.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 64.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 58.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Big Lots from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Big Lots from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Big Lots from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Big Lots from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Big Lots in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.08.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $50.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.51. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $57.24.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. Big Lots’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 19,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $819,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,703,400.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

