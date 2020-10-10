USA Financial Portformulas Corp Buys New Stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $541,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $913,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 36.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 527,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,042,000 after acquiring an additional 139,899 shares during the last quarter. 53.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.11.

In related news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $631,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 393,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,549,872.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Botein sold 16,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $713,249.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 393,202 shares in the company, valued at $17,112,151.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 497,844 shares of company stock worth $25,514,092 over the last ninety days. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFSI opened at $65.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $65.98.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $821.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 171.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

