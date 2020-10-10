USA Financial Portformulas Corp Buys New Stake in TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,819 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTGT. State Street Corp lifted its position in TechTarget by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,112,000 after purchasing an additional 36,663 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 593.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 44,198 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 60.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 41.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 56.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $206,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,091.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 629,962 shares of company stock valued at $23,491,759 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTGT. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

TTGT stock opened at $49.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.24 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. TechTarget Inc has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $49.67.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, analysts expect that TechTarget Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

TechTarget Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

