USA Financial Portformulas Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp decreased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.55 and a beta of 0.67. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $36.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.39 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.93%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Read More: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.