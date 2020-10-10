USA Financial Portformulas Corp Cuts Stock Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lessened its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 46.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOGI. FMR LLC increased its stake in Logitech International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Logitech International by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 25,877 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Logitech International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Logitech International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 67.8% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 15,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $79.54 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $80.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.86. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. Logitech International had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $791.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a $0.8697 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.52.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LOGI shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Logitech International from $65.00 to $73.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Logitech International from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Logitech International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.93.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $3,257,031.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 806,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,070,526.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

