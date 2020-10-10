USA Financial Portformulas Corp Has $115,000 Stock Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp trimmed its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 80.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,757 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Silgan were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silgan in the first quarter worth about $190,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Silgan by 71.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Silgan by 8.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 664,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,288,000 after purchasing an additional 51,911 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Silgan by 14.6% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 102,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Silgan by 30.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLGN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silgan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $38.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $39.69.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $761,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

See Also: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.